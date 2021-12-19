ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|14
|8
|0
|1
|29
|87
|73
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|69
|83
|Worcester
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|60
|67
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|25
|15
|8
|1
|1
|32
|77
|62
|Florida
|25
|13
|7
|2
|3
|31
|82
|66
|Orlando
|23
|12
|10
|1
|0
|25
|67
|74
|Atlanta
|24
|11
|11
|2
|0
|24
|62
|66
|Greenville
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|66
|72
|Norfolk
|25
|10
|14
|0
|1
|21
|66
|91
|South Carolina
|23
|9
|12
|2
|0
|20
|55
|71
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|23
|16
|6
|0
|1
|33
|87
|60
|Fort Wayne
|22
|13
|6
|3
|0
|29
|69
|55
|Wheeling
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|90
|72
|Cincinnati
|24
|13
|11
|0
|0
|26
|78
|74
|Kalamazoo
|21
|11
|10
|0
|0
|22
|67
|74
|Indy
|22
|8
|11
|2
|1
|19
|73
|77
|Iowa
|24
|8
|13
|2
|1
|19
|61
|96
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|26
|17
|8
|1
|0
|35
|95
|73
|Idaho
|24
|15
|8
|0
|1
|31
|72
|50
|Rapid City
|25
|11
|11
|1
|2
|25
|79
|79
|Tulsa
|20
|11
|8
|0
|1
|23
|63
|56
|Kansas City
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|68
|82
|Wichita
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|70
|77
|Allen
|20
|8
|9
|3
|0
|19
|65
|86
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 5, Maine 2
Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1
Florida 5, Atlanta 1
Indy 9, Kalamazoo 4
Toledo 3, Greenville 2
Cincinnati 4, Fort Wayne 3
Wheeling 9, Norfolk 2
Iowa 3, Kansas City 2
Utah 7, Wichita 1
Newfoundland at Adirondack, ppd
Worcester at Reading, ppd
Orlando at Allen, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 2
Toledo 2, Greenville 1
Utah 5, Wichita 3
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
