ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53 Trois-Rivieres 23 14 8 0 1 29 87 73 Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62 Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62 Maine 23 8 11 3 1 20 69 83 Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 25 15 8 1 1 32 77 62 Florida 25 13 7 2 3 31 82 66 Orlando 24 13 10 1 0 27 72 76 Atlanta 24 11 11 2 0 24 62 66 Greenville 23 9 10 3 1 22 66 72 Norfolk 25 10 14 0 1 21 66 91 South Carolina 23 9 12 2 0 20 55 71

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 23 16 6 0 1 33 87 60 Wheeling 23 14 8 1 0 29 90 72 Fort Wayne 23 13 7 3 0 29 72 60 Cincinnati 25 14 11 0 0 28 83 77 Kalamazoo 22 12 10 0 0 24 75 80 Indy 23 8 12 2 1 19 79 85 Iowa 24 8 13 2 1 19 61 96

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 26 17 8 1 0 35 95 73 Idaho 25 16 8 0 1 33 75 50 Rapid City 26 11 12 1 2 25 79 82 Tulsa 21 11 9 0 1 23 65 61 Kansas City 24 10 13 1 0 21 68 82 Wichita 24 10 13 1 0 21 70 77 Allen 20 8 9 3 0 19 65 86

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

