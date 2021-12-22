Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 22, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53
Trois-Rivieres 23 14 8 0 1 29 87 73
Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62
Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62
Maine 23 8 11 3 1 20 69 83
Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 26 16 8 1 1 34 81 65
Florida 25 13 7 2 3 31 82 66
Orlando 25 13 11 1 0 27 75 81
Atlanta 26 12 11 2 1 27 70 73
Greenville 23 9 10 3 1 22 66 72
Norfolk 25 10 14 0 1 21 66 91
South Carolina 23 9 12 2 0 20 55 71

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 23 16 6 0 1 33 87 60
Wheeling 23 14 8 1 0 29 90 72
Fort Wayne 23 13 7 3 0 29 72 60
Cincinnati 25 14 11 0 0 28 83 77
Kalamazoo 22 12 10 0 0 24 75 80
Indy 23 8 12 2 1 19 79 85
Iowa 24 8 13 2 1 19 61 96

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 26 17 8 1 0 35 95 73
Idaho 25 16 8 0 1 33 75 50
Rapid City 26 11 12 1 2 25 79 82
Tulsa 21 11 9 0 1 23 65 61
Kansas City 24 10 13 1 0 21 68 82
Wichita 24 10 13 1 0 21 70 77
Allen 20 8 9 3 0 19 65 86

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Orlando 3

Tulsa at Kansas City, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|21 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
12|21 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken tours the Johns Hopkins University Executive Medicine Center