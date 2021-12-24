ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|14
|8
|0
|1
|29
|87
|73
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|69
|83
|Worcester
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|60
|67
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|26
|16
|8
|1
|1
|34
|81
|65
|Florida
|25
|13
|7
|2
|3
|31
|82
|66
|Orlando
|25
|13
|11
|1
|0
|27
|75
|81
|Atlanta
|26
|12
|11
|2
|1
|27
|70
|73
|Greenville
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|66
|72
|Norfolk
|25
|10
|14
|0
|1
|21
|66
|91
|South Carolina
|23
|9
|12
|2
|0
|20
|55
|71
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|23
|16
|6
|0
|1
|33
|87
|60
|Wheeling
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|90
|72
|Fort Wayne
|23
|13
|7
|3
|0
|29
|72
|60
|Cincinnati
|25
|14
|11
|0
|0
|28
|83
|77
|Kalamazoo
|22
|12
|10
|0
|0
|24
|75
|80
|Indy
|23
|8
|12
|2
|1
|19
|79
|85
|Iowa
|24
|8
|13
|2
|1
|19
|61
|96
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|26
|17
|8
|1
|0
|35
|95
|73
|Idaho
|25
|16
|8
|0
|1
|33
|75
|50
|Rapid City
|26
|11
|12
|1
|2
|25
|79
|82
|Tulsa
|21
|11
|9
|0
|1
|23
|65
|61
|Kansas City
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|68
|82
|Wichita
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|70
|77
|Allen
|20
|8
|9
|3
|0
|19
|65
|86
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
