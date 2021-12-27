ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53 Trois-Rivieres 23 14 8 0 1 29 87 73 Adirondack 20 11 8 1 0 23 60 62 Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62 Maine 23 8 11 3 1 20 69 83 Worcester 20 8 11 0 1 17 60 72

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 27 17 8 1 1 36 84 66 Florida 26 14 7 2 3 33 87 66 Atlanta 26 12 11 2 1 27 70 73 Orlando 26 13 12 1 0 27 75 86 Greenville 23 9 10 3 1 22 66 72 Norfolk 25 10 14 0 1 21 66 91 South Carolina 24 9 13 2 0 20 56 74

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 24 16 6 0 2 34 89 63 Fort Wayne 24 14 7 3 0 31 78 64 Cincinnati 26 15 11 0 0 30 90 78 Wheeling 24 14 9 1 0 29 91 79 Kalamazoo 23 13 10 0 0 26 78 82 Iowa 25 8 13 3 1 20 66 102 Indy 24 8 13 2 1 19 83 91

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 26 17 8 1 0 35 95 73 Idaho 25 16 8 0 1 33 75 50 Tulsa 22 12 9 0 1 25 69 64 Rapid City 26 11 12 1 2 25 79 82 Kansas City 25 11 13 1 0 23 74 87 Wichita 25 10 13 2 0 22 73 81 Allen 20 8 9 3 0 19 65 86

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1

Kansas City 6, Iowa 5

Fort Wayne 6, Indy 4

Tulsa 4, Wichita 3

Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2

Cincinnati 7, Wheeling 1

Florida 5, Orlando 0

Adirondack 5, Worcester 0

Monday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

