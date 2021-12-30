ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|14
|8
|0
|1
|29
|87
|73
|Reading
|20
|9
|6
|4
|1
|23
|57
|66
|Adirondack
|21
|11
|9
|1
|0
|23
|64
|67
|Maine
|24
|9
|11
|3
|1
|22
|78
|90
|Worcester
|21
|8
|12
|0
|1
|17
|67
|81
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|28
|18
|8
|1
|1
|38
|90
|68
|Florida
|27
|14
|8
|2
|3
|33
|90
|70
|Orlando
|27
|14
|12
|1
|0
|29
|79
|89
|Atlanta
|26
|12
|11
|2
|1
|27
|70
|73
|Norfolk
|27
|11
|15
|0
|1
|23
|69
|97
|Greenville
|24
|9
|11
|3
|1
|22
|67
|78
|South Carolina
|25
|9
|14
|2
|0
|20
|58
|80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|24
|16
|6
|0
|2
|34
|89
|63
|Fort Wayne
|25
|15
|7
|3
|0
|33
|83
|68
|Cincinnati
|28
|16
|11
|1
|0
|33
|100
|84
|Wheeling
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|91
|79
|Kalamazoo
|23
|13
|10
|0
|0
|26
|78
|82
|Indy
|26
|9
|13
|2
|2
|22
|89
|94
|Iowa
|27
|9
|14
|3
|1
|22
|71
|109
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|28
|18
|9
|1
|0
|37
|99
|79
|Idaho
|25
|16
|8
|0
|1
|33
|75
|50
|Tulsa
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|77
|68
|Rapid City
|28
|12
|12
|2
|2
|28
|85
|86
|Kansas City
|26
|11
|14
|1
|0
|23
|76
|90
|Wichita
|27
|10
|15
|2
|0
|22
|78
|89
|Allen
|21
|9
|9
|3
|0
|21
|70
|89
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Maine 9, Worcester 7
Jacksonville 6, South Carolina 2
Norfolk 3, Indy 2
Reading 5, Adirondack 4
Orlando 4, Florida 3
Cincinnati 6, Greenville 1
Tulsa 5, Iowa 2
Allen 5, Wichita 3
Utah 4, Rapid City 3
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, ppd
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 12 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 5 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
