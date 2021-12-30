ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53 Trois-Rivieres 23 14 8 0 1 29 87 73 Reading 20 9 6 4 1 23 57 66 Adirondack 21 11 9 1 0 23 64 67 Maine 24 9 11 3 1 22 78 90 Worcester 21 8 12 0 1 17 67 81

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 28 18 8 1 1 38 90 68 Florida 27 14 8 2 3 33 90 70 Orlando 27 14 12 1 0 29 79 89 Atlanta 26 12 11 2 1 27 70 73 Norfolk 27 11 15 0 1 23 69 97 Greenville 24 9 11 3 1 22 67 78 South Carolina 25 9 14 2 0 20 58 80

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 24 16 6 0 2 34 89 63 Fort Wayne 25 15 7 3 0 33 83 68 Cincinnati 28 16 11 1 0 33 100 84 Wheeling 24 14 9 1 0 29 91 79 Kalamazoo 23 13 10 0 0 26 78 82 Indy 26 9 13 2 2 22 89 94 Iowa 27 9 14 3 1 22 71 109

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 28 18 9 1 0 37 99 79 Idaho 25 16 8 0 1 33 75 50 Tulsa 24 14 9 0 1 29 77 68 Rapid City 28 12 12 2 2 28 85 86 Kansas City 26 11 14 1 0 23 76 90 Wichita 27 10 15 2 0 22 78 89 Allen 21 9 9 3 0 21 70 89

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 9, Worcester 7

Jacksonville 6, South Carolina 2

Norfolk 3, Indy 2

Reading 5, Adirondack 4

Orlando 4, Florida 3

Cincinnati 6, Greenville 1

Tulsa 5, Iowa 2

Allen 5, Wichita 3

Utah 4, Rapid City 3

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, ppd

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 5 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.