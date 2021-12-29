Elon 79, Northeastern 62

NORTHEASTERN (6-5)

Doherty 3-8 2-2 8, Strong 1-6 2-2 5, Djogo 2-6 5-7 9, Emanga 3-6 2-2 9, Scott-Grayson 4-11 6-6 15, Telfort 5-13 4-6 16, Stucke 0-1 0-0 0, Cubrilo 0-1 0-0 0, Randriasalama 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 21-25 62.

ELON (4-10)

Graham 4-5 2-2 10, Burford 11-18 1-1 23, McIntosh 7-13 0-0 20, Ervin 2-3 2-2 8, Gillens-Butler 4-13 0-0 10, Wooten 1-4 0-0 3, Hannah 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 31-60 5-5 79.

Halftime_Elon 46-24. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 5-22 (Telfort 2-7, Emanga 1-3, Scott-Grayson 1-4, Strong 1-4, Cubrilo 0-1, Stucke 0-1, Djogo 0-2), Elon 12-26 (McIntosh 6-9, Ervin 2-3, Gillens-Butler 2-5, Hannah 1-3, Wooten 1-4, Burford 0-2). Rebounds_Northeastern 23 (Doherty 8), Elon 33 (Gillens-Butler 7). Assists_Northeastern 8 (Djogo 4), Elon 15 (Burford, Gillens-Butler, Wooten, Hannah 3). Total Fouls_Northeastern 13, Elon 23.

