On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

England cricket coach must isolate, will miss 4th Ashes test

The Associated Press
December 29, 2021 4:44 pm
< a min read
      

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England cricket coach Chris Silverwood will be absent for the fourth Ashes test against Australia because he needs to isolate following a positive test for the coronavirus among a family member of the touring party.

Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days — along with his family — in Melbourne, where the third test was played.

England lost that match, and with it the series, as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Ashes.

England said the positive test for what it termed “one family member” happened on Wednesday. A further round of PCR tests will be administered on Thursday.

England’s touring party has recorded seven positive cases — three support staff and four family members — since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday.

The players are due to fly to Sydney on Friday ahead of the fourth test.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|28 Dashboard in a Day - Orion Systems...
12|28 Moving Beyond Passwords to Delight and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Rime ice at Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces