England cricket coach must isolate, will miss 4th Ashes test

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England cricket coach Chris Silverwood will be absent for the fourth Ashes test against Australia because he needs to isolate following a positive test for the coronavirus among a family member of the touring party.

Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days — along with his family — in Melbourne, where the third test was played.

England lost that match, and with it the series, as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Ashes.

England said the positive test for what it termed “one family member” happened on Wednesday. A further round of PCR tests will be administered on Thursday.

England’s touring party has recorded seven positive cases — three support staff and four family members — since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday.

The players are due to fly to Sydney on Friday ahead of the fourth test.

