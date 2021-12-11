On Air: Encounter
Etienne, Udeze lift Wichita State over Norfolk State 71-58

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 10:25 pm
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne and Morris Udeze both scored 16 points and Wichita State breezed to a 71-58 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday night.

Dexter Dennis added 10 points for the Shockers (7-2), who have won four straight at home.

Dana Tate Jr. scored a career-high 22 points for the Spartans (9-3). Christian Ings added 11 points, while Kris Bankston scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

