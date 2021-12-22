ETSU 86, Georgia 84

ETSU (7-5)

T.Brewer 4-10 2-3 10, Seymour 1-4 1-2 3, L.Brewer 5-8 0-5 12, King 8-13 1-2 22, Sloan 10-19 0-0 24, Yasser 5-6 1-4 12, Patterson 1-2 0-0 3, Charles 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 34-64 5-18 86.

GEORGIA (5-6)

Bridges 3-3 0-0 6, Baumann 8-10 2-3 25, Cook 7-12 1-1 17, Etter 0-4 4-4 4, Oquendo 5-12 3-4 15, Wright 2-5 2-2 8, Abdur-Rahim 1-6 0-0 3, McMillan 1-3 0-2 2, Ridgnal 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 28-58 14-18 84.

Halftime_ETSU 48-39. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 13-25 (King 5-9, Sloan 4-6, L.Brewer 2-4, Patterson 1-1, Yasser 1-1, T.Brewer 0-1, Seymour 0-1, Charles 0-2), Georgia 14-34 (Baumann 7-9, Wright 2-3, Cook 2-6, Oquendo 2-6, Abdur-Rahim 1-5, Ridgnal 0-2, Etter 0-3). Fouled Out_Seymour, Patterson. Rebounds_ETSU 29 (T.Brewer 6), Georgia 37 (Baumann 7). Assists_ETSU 13 (Sloan 4), Georgia 18 (Cook 6). Total Fouls_ETSU 20, Georgia 16.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.