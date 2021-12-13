On Air: The Search for Accountability
Sports News

Europa League Glance

The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 1:59 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS
First leg
Thursday, Feb. 17

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy), 12:45 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Glasgow Rangers (Scotland), 12:45 p.m.

Sheriff (Moldova) vs. Braga (Portugal), 12:45 p.m.

Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) vs. Betis (Spain), 12:45 p.m.

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m.

Braga (Portugal) vs. Lazio (Italy), 3 p.m.

RB Leipzig (Germany) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain), 3 p.m.

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Serbia), 3 p.m.

Second leg
Thursday, Feb. 24

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Sevilla, 12:45 p.m.

Lazio vs. Braga, 12:45 p.m.

Olympiakos vs. Atalanta, 12:45 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. RB Leipzig, 12:45 p.m.

Betis vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 3 p.m.

Braga vs. Sheriff, 3 p.m.

Glasgow Rangers vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

