Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ezikpe, Hunter carry Old Dominion past William & Mary 74-59

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 9:36 pm
< a min read
      

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe had 18 points to lead five Old Dominion players in double figures as the Monarchs beat William & Mary 74-59 on Tuesday night.

Jaylin Hunter added 16 points for the Monarchs (5-5). D’Angelo Stines chipped in 13, Mekhi Long scored 11 and C.J. Keyser had 10.

Tyler Rice had 16 points for the Tribe (1-9). Ben Wight added 14 points and Connor Kochera had 13 points.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights