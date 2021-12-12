Fairfield 70, William & Mary 47

FAIRFIELD (7-3)
Cook 3-6 0-0 6, Crisler 1-4 0-2 3, Jeanne-Rose 4-6 1-1 10, Benning 5-7 3-4 15, Green 7-13 0-0 15, Wojcik 2-7 4-4 9, Cruz 3-6 0-0 6, Long 1-5 0-0 3, Maidoh 0-0 0-0 0, Cevis 0-0 1-2 1, Edokpayi 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Mullally 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 9-13 70.
WILLIAM & MARY (1-11)
Blair 3-6 0-0 8, Hatton 1-4 1-2 3, Wight 2-7 0-0 4, Kochera 7-14 3-3 19, Rice 2-6 0-0 5, Lewis 2-7 1-2 5, Hermanovskis 0-2 0-0 0, Milkereit 0-3 0-0 0, Covington 1-4 0-0 3, Ayesa 0-0 0-0 0, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 5-7 47.
Halftime_Fairfield 35-20. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 7-20 (Benning 2-2, Jeanne-Rose 1-2, Wojcik 1-2, Crisler 1-4, Green 1-4, Long 1-4, Cruz 0-2), William & Mary 6-25 (Blair 2-4, Kochera 2-6, Covington 1-4, Rice 1-4, Hermanovskis 0-1, Wight 0-1, Lewis 0-2, Milkereit 0-3). Rebounds_Fairfield 34 (Cook, Benning 6), William & Mary 25 (Wight, Kochera 8). Assists_Fairfield 10 (Green 4), William & Mary 10 (Lewis 4). Total Fouls_Fairfield 12, William & Mary 14. A_1,673 (8,600).
