Fairfield 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

FAIRFIELD (8-3)

Cook 2-5 2-3 6, Crisler 0-2 0-0 0, Jeanne-Rose 4-9 0-0 8, Benning 5-9 1-2 12, Green 2-9 0-0 5, Maidoh 6-7 1-2 13, Wojcik 4-13 1-1 11, Long 3-6 0-0 7, Cruz 3-5 0-0 6, Willis 1-2 0-0 2, Edokpayi 1-1 0-0 2, Cevis 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 31-68 5-9 72.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (0-9)

Square 0-4 0-0 0, Wattara 2-8 0-1 4, Berry 4-6 0-0 9, Jacks 1-3 0-0 3, Rush 3-13 4-6 10, Lamaute 2-4 4-5 8, Munden 2-6 0-0 4, Racine 5-10 2-3 12, Hill 2-4 0-0 4, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Almonor 0-0 0-0 0, Xheraj 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 10-15 54.

Halftime_Fairfield 44-27. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 5-27 (Wojcik 2-10, Long 1-3, Benning 1-4, Green 1-5, Crisler 0-1, Cruz 0-2, Jeanne-Rose 0-2), Fairleigh Dickinson 2-15 (Jacks 1-1, Berry 1-2, Munden 0-1, Racine 0-1, Hill 0-2, Lamaute 0-2, Wattara 0-2, Rush 0-4). Rebounds_Fairfield 41 (Cook 7), Fairleigh Dickinson 32 (Square 8). Assists_Fairfield 19 (Green 7), Fairleigh Dickinson 12 (Jacks 3). Total Fouls_Fairfield 16, Fairleigh Dickinson 15. A_459 (5,000).

