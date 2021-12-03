Fairfield 74, Canisius 68

FAIRFIELD (4-3)
Cook 4-9 0-4 8, Crisler 0-1 0-0 0, Jeanne-Rose 4-7 5-8 13, Benning 3-7 1-3 7, C.Green 6-11 0-0 14, Cruz 7-11 0-0 16, Maidoh 4-5 1-3 9, T.Long 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 30-56 9-20 74.
CANISIUS (2-6)
Fritz 1-5 2-2 4, Maslennikov 1-2 0-0 3, Ahemed 4-9 2-3 11, Harried 8-12 1-2 18, Henderson 5-10 4-4 16, M.Green 2-10 3-6 7, Uijtendaal 3-8 2-2 9, X.Long 0-2 0-0 0, Hitchon 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 24-59 14-20 68.
Halftime_Fairfield 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 5-13 (Cruz 2-3, C.Green 2-3, T.Long 1-4, Crisler 0-1, Benning 0-2), Canisius 6-19 (Henderson 2-5, Maslennikov 1-1, Harried 1-2, Ahemed 1-3, Uijtendaal 1-3, Fritz 0-2, M.Green 0-3). Rebounds_Fairfield 33 (Benning 10), Canisius 32 (M.Green 9). Assists_Fairfield 5 (Jeanne-Rose, Benning 2), Canisius 10 (Fritz 3). Total Fouls_Fairfield 20, Canisius 24. A_849 (2,176).
Comments