Fairfield 74, Holy Cross 59

HOLY CROSS (2-8)
Gates 3-8 1-4 7, Rabinovich 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 2-4 2-2 8, Luc 7-14 0-2 16, Martindale 2-3 0-0 5, Montgomery 5-8 2-2 13, Coulibaly 1-2 1-2 3, Kenney 0-0 2-4 2, Humphrey 2-6 0-0 5, Townsel 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 8-16 59.
FAIRFIELD (6-3)
Cook 6-8 2-4 14, Crisler 1-4 0-0 2, Jeanne-Rose 7-8 0-0 15, Benning 5-10 0-0 11, Green 4-9 2-2 11, Cruz 2-7 2-4 6, Wojcik 1-5 2-2 5, Maidoh 3-5 2-2 8, Long 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-57 10-14 74.
Halftime_Holy Cross 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 7-18 (Johnson 2-3, Luc 2-5, Martindale 1-2, Montgomery 1-3, Humphrey 1-4, Gates 0-1), Fairfield 4-17 (Jeanne-Rose 1-1, Benning 1-3, Green 1-4, Wojcik 1-5, Crisler 0-2, Cruz 0-2). Rebounds_Holy Cross 20 (Coulibaly 7), Fairfield 34 (Cook 13). Assists_Holy Cross 7 (Johnson, Coulibaly 2), Fairfield 14 (Green 5). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 17, Fairfield 13. A_1,275 (9,000).
