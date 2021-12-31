Fairleigh Dickinson 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 62

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (2-10)

Hill 1-2 0-2 2, Square 4-9 3-6 12, Berry 4-8 0-0 11, Lamaute 7-13 0-1 14, Rush 8-17 3-3 22, Racine 0-2 0-0 0, Jacks 3-4 0-0 7, Ford 0-2 0-0 0, Wattara 1-2 0-0 2, Almonor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 6-12 70.

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (4-9)

Flagg 1-1 0-2 2, Hargis 3-9 3-4 9, Dixon-Conover 3-10 1-2 7, Giles 1-9 2-2 4, Land 6-16 0-0 15, Cohen 4-6 7-12 15, Harrison 2-3 0-0 4, Thompson 1-6 0-0 2, Coleman 1-1 0-0 2, Ruggery 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 22-62 15-24 62.

Halftime_Fairleigh Dickinson 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 8-22 (Berry 3-7, Rush 3-9, Jacks 1-2, Square 1-3, Lamaute 0-1), St. Francis (Pa.) 3-17 (Land 3-9, Harrison 0-1, Ruggery 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Hargis 0-2, Dixon-Conover 0-3). Fouled Out_Hill. Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 40 (Lamaute 15), St. Francis (Pa.) 37 (Cohen 9). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 11 (Square 3), St. Francis (Pa.) 12 (Dixon-Conover, Giles 4). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 20, St. Francis (Pa.) 15. A_188 (3,500).

