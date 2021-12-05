Trending:
Farrakhan scores 20, Eastern Michigan tops Northwood 79-57

The Associated Press
December 5, 2021 8:23 pm
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Noah Farrakhan had 20 points as Eastern Michigan romped past Northwood 79-57 on Sunday.

Colin Golson Jr. had 13 points for the Eagles (3-5). Monty Scott added 12 points.

Jack Ammerman had 23 points for the Division II Timberwolves. Matthew Nowicki added 11 rebounds. DeSean Munson had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

