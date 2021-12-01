FAU 83, Stetson 73

STETSON (2-4)
Diawara 7-11 4-8 18, Johnston 7-12 0-0 18, Jones 2-5 1-2 6, Perry 7-18 0-0 15, Swenson 3-5 2-2 8, Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Panzo 0-0 0-0 0, Gateretse 2-4 1-2 5, Lamar 0-0 0-0 0, Tumblin 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Valdez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 8-14 73.
FAU (4-4)
Goldin 5-10 2-2 12, Baruti 2-5 0-0 4, Forrest 3-5 2-2 10, Greenlee 4-7 2-2 13, Martin 8-13 0-0 17, Winchester 7-8 0-0 15, Rosado 2-4 0-0 4, Weatherspoon 2-4 0-0 5, Davis 1-2 0-0 3, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-58 6-6 83.
Halftime_FAU 39-25. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 7-15 (Johnston 4-6, Jones 1-1, Smith 1-1, Perry 1-7), FAU 9-22 (Greenlee 3-5, Forrest 2-4, Davis 1-1, Winchester 1-1, Weatherspoon 1-3, Martin 1-5, Rosado 0-1, Baruti 0-2). Fouled Out_Diawara. Rebounds_Stetson 23 (Diawara 6), FAU 26 (Goldin 8). Assists_Stetson 15 (Swenson 6), FAU 21 (Greenlee 7). Total Fouls_Stetson 15, FAU 15. A_1,347 (5,000).
