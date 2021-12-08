FAU 84, Palm Beach Atlantic 63

PALM BEACH ATLANTIC (0-1)
Hester 4-5 0-0 9, Gorton 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 0-6 0-0 0, Ward 5-9 1-3 11, Cooper 4-8 4-4 12, Montalvo 5-8 0-1 14, Iturmendi 1-4 0-0 2, Philistin 1-1 2-2 4, Raut 2-5 0-0 5, Rakic 1-3 0-0 2, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Celayir 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 7-10 63.
FAU (6-4)
Goldin 1-6 0-2 2, Baruti 2-2 0-0 4, Forrest 8-15 1-1 21, Greenlee 4-5 3-4 15, Martin 2-9 1-2 7, Winchester 5-11 0-1 11, Davis 2-5 1-2 6, Rosado 4-6 2-6 10, Zimonjic 2-3 2-2 8, Niang 0-4 0-0 0, Weatherspoon 0-2 0-0 0, Ralat 0-1 0-0 0, Ulmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 10-20 84.
Halftime_FAU 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Palm Beach Atlantic 6-20 (Montalvo 4-7, Hester 1-1, Raut 1-3, Cooper 0-1, Gorton 0-1, Rakic 0-2, Lee 0-5), FAU 14-29 (Greenlee 4-4, Forrest 4-8, Zimonjic 2-3, Martin 2-7, Davis 1-2, Winchester 1-3, Ralat 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-1). Rebounds_Palm Beach Atlantic 29 (Ward, Cooper 6), FAU 38 (Davis 8). Assists_Palm Beach Atlantic 16 (Cooper 4), FAU 23 (Winchester 6). Total Fouls_Palm Beach Atlantic 19, FAU 13. A_1,045 (5,000).
