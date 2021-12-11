FBC Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|9
|0
|357
|151
|13
|0
|510
|209
|Houston
|8
|1
|330
|211
|11
|2
|485
|273
|UCF
|5
|3
|203
|198
|8
|4
|386
|302
|East Carolina
|5
|3
|247
|196
|7
|5
|356
|315
|Tulsa
|5
|3
|212
|207
|6
|6
|313
|329
|SMU
|4
|4
|289
|249
|8
|4
|461
|341
|Memphis
|3
|5
|205
|224
|6
|6
|361
|351
|Navy
|3
|5
|208
|220
|4
|8
|241
|339
|Temple
|1
|7
|93
|330
|3
|9
|196
|450
|South Florida
|1
|7
|193
|277
|2
|10
|278
|416
|Tulane
|1
|7
|185
|259
|2
|10
|331
|408
___
Myrtle Beach Bowl at Conway, S.C.: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.
Gasparilla Bowl at St. Petersburg, Fla.: Florida vs. UCF, 7 p.m.
Hawaii Bowl at Honolulu: Hawaii vs. Memphis, 8 p.m.
Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: East Carolina vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|2
|196
|160
|9
|3
|322
|180
|NC State
|6
|2
|263
|178
|9
|3
|397
|236
|Wake Forest
|7
|3
|383
|312
|10
|3
|536
|394
|Louisville
|4
|4
|266
|191
|6
|6
|383
|324
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|196
|230
|5
|7
|331
|318
|Boston College
|2
|6
|131
|201
|6
|6
|296
|266
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|177
|245
|5
|7
|299
|316
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|8
|1
|349
|208
|11
|2
|559
|300
|Miami
|5
|3
|285
|236
|7
|5
|409
|341
|Virginia
|4
|4
|278
|274
|6
|6
|415
|382
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|192
|192
|6
|6
|298
|275
|North Carolina
|4
|5
|310
|304
|6
|6
|437
|379
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|222
|263
|3
|9
|288
|402
|Duke
|0
|8
|119
|373
|3
|9
|274
|477
___
Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: East Carolina vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|8
|2
|289
|198
|11
|2
|422
|249
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|2
|326
|159
|11
|2
|398
|218
|Oklahoma
|7
|2
|322
|252
|10
|2
|461
|303
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|313
|207
|7
|5
|394
|247
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|223
|206
|7
|5
|316
|253
|West Virginia
|4
|5
|205
|241
|6
|6
|322
|292
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|240
|321
|6
|6
|360
|385
|TCU
|3
|6
|231
|342
|5
|7
|344
|419
|Texas
|3
|6
|306
|315
|5
|7
|423
|373
|Kansas
|1
|8
|177
|391
|2
|10
|249
|506
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|8
|0
|280
|122
|9
|3
|364
|229
|Montana St.
|7
|1
|208
|109
|10
|2
|347
|152
|Montana
|7
|2
|293
|156
|10
|3
|385
|212
|E. Washington
|6
|3
|393
|250
|10
|3
|572
|362
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|184
|166
|8
|4
|340
|273
|Weber St.
|5
|3
|262
|135
|6
|5
|344
|215
|N. Arizona
|4
|4
|227
|235
|5
|6
|271
|330
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|223
|225
|5
|6
|303
|325
|Idaho
|3
|5
|197
|249
|4
|7
|279
|347
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|102
|264
|3
|8
|164
|329
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|117
|303
|2
|9
|169
|431
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|130
|232
|1
|10
|168
|375
|S. Utah
|0
|8
|141
|311
|1
|10
|209
|432
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|0
|234
|114
|11
|2
|427
|253
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|1
|270
|153
|7
|4
|354
|302
|Hampton
|3
|4
|167
|193
|5
|6
|308
|347
|NC A&T
|3
|4
|152
|180
|5
|6
|251
|285
|Charleston Southern
|3
|4
|172
|181
|4
|6
|245
|289
|North Alabama
|3
|4
|244
|239
|3
|8
|310
|366
|Robert Morris
|3
|5
|179
|276
|4
|6
|201
|337
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|5
|183
|233
|4
|7
|326
|335
|Campbell
|2
|5
|166
|198
|3
|8
|282
|321
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|9
|1
|349
|175
|12
|1
|490
|209
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|418
|189
|10
|2
|546
|251
|Michigan St.
|7
|2
|255
|246
|10
|2
|383
|308
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|205
|151
|7
|5
|315
|201
|Maryland
|3
|6
|198
|349
|6
|6
|327
|389
|Rutgers
|2
|7
|123
|261
|5
|7
|246
|295
|Indiana
|0
|9
|94
|316
|2
|10
|207
|399
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|7
|3
|230
|211
|10
|3
|311
|249
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|242
|179
|8
|4
|313
|219
|Purdue
|6
|3
|238
|198
|8
|4
|330
|246
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|243
|135
|8
|4
|310
|197
|Illinois
|4
|5
|174
|170
|5
|7
|242
|263
|Nebraska
|1
|8
|239
|239
|3
|9
|335
|272
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|117
|306
|3
|9
|199
|348
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|7
|1
|279
|122
|12
|1
|522
|196
|Villanova
|7
|1
|230
|122
|10
|3
|391
|217
|Elon
|5
|3
|209
|196
|6
|5
|265
|287
|Rhode Island
|4
|4
|152
|212
|7
|4
|277
|279
|Maine
|4
|4
|195
|220
|6
|5
|275
|297
|Richmond
|4
|4
|185
|182
|6
|5
|264
|220
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|194
|190
|6
|5
|245
|243
|Stony Brook
|4
|4
|188
|170
|5
|6
|233
|252
|Delaware
|3
|5
|160
|192
|5
|6
|217
|257
|Towson
|3
|5
|156
|232
|4
|7
|215
|315
|New Hampshire
|2
|6
|135
|198
|3
|8
|182
|326
|Albany (NY)
|1
|7
|137
|184
|2
|9
|208
|288
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|7
|2
|404
|233
|8
|5
|560
|373
|Marshall
|5
|3
|247
|183
|7
|5
|408
|273
|Old Dominion
|5
|3
|234
|202
|6
|6
|342
|331
|Middle Tennessee
|4
|4
|236
|206
|6
|6
|357
|310
|Charlotte
|3
|5
|234
|326
|5
|7
|326
|408
|FAU
|3
|5
|201
|223
|5
|7
|305
|309
|FIU
|0
|8
|131
|358
|1
|11
|244
|476
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|8
|1
|346
|232
|12
|1
|492
|307
|UAB
|6
|2
|275
|161
|8
|4
|353
|274
|North Texas
|5
|3
|226
|198
|6
|6
|343
|330
|UTEP
|4
|4
|201
|199
|7
|5
|302
|297
|Rice
|3
|5
|186
|260
|4
|8
|258
|434
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|6
|193
|258
|3
|9
|336
|408
|Southern Miss.
|2
|6
|145
|220
|3
|9
|212
|335
___
Bahamas Bowl at Nassau, United States: Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee, Noon
Boca Raton Bowl at Boca Raton, Fla.: Appalachian St. vs. W. Kentucky, 11 a.m.
New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, N.M.: Fresno St. vs. UTEP, 2:15 p.m.
Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.: BYU vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans Bowl at New Orleans: Marshall vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 9:15 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Bowl at Conway, S.C.: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.
Frisco Bowl at Frisco, Texas: San Diego St. vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
Frisco Football Classic at Frisco, Texas: Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|6
|1
|199
|105
|9
|1
|306
|147
|Princeton
|6
|1
|208
|146
|9
|1
|334
|174
|Harvard
|5
|2
|212
|124
|8
|2
|324
|149
|Columbia
|4
|3
|157
|167
|7
|3
|251
|225
|Yale
|4
|3
|233
|206
|5
|5
|299
|247
|Penn
|1
|6
|127
|185
|3
|7
|191
|215
|Brown
|1
|6
|211
|333
|2
|8
|295
|424
|Cornell
|1
|6
|136
|217
|2
|8
|201
|289
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|6
|3
|331
|338
|7
|6
|424
|456
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|3
|257
|176
|6
|6
|349
|286
|Ohio
|3
|5
|216
|223
|3
|9
|271
|364
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|191
|288
|4
|8
|257
|368
|Buffalo
|2
|6
|219
|262
|4
|8
|351
|359
|Akron
|1
|7
|162
|296
|2
|10
|238
|474
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|7
|2
|294
|277
|9
|4
|410
|425
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|275
|204
|8
|4
|396
|314
|Toledo
|5
|3
|281
|181
|7
|5
|410
|252
|E. Michigan
|4
|4
|229
|236
|7
|5
|372
|334
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|261
|252
|7
|5
|370
|343
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|209
|192
|6
|6
|293
|318
___
Bahamas Bowl at Nassau, United States: Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee, Noon
Cure Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Coastal Carolina vs. N. Illinois, 6 p.m.
LendingTree Bowl at Mobile, Ala.: Liberty vs. E. Michigan, 5:45 p.m.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Boise, Idaho: Wyoming vs. Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Frisco Football Classic at Frisco, Texas: Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Camellia Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.: Ball St. vs. Georgia St., 2:30 p.m.
Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|123
|78
|6
|5
|268
|304
|NC Central
|4
|1
|169
|135
|6
|5
|268
|287
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|159
|148
|6
|5
|365
|338
|Delaware St.
|2
|3
|107
|116
|5
|6
|258
|278
|Howard
|1
|4
|120
|135
|3
|8
|260
|328
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|71
|137
|2
|9
|154
|347
___
Celebration Bowl at Atlanta: Jackson St. vs. SC State, Noon
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|1
|299
|127
|12
|1
|453
|143
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|266
|201
|8
|4
|411
|314
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|261
|164
|11
|3
|525
|265
|S. Illinois
|6
|4
|277
|281
|8
|5
|402
|336
|South Dakota
|5
|4
|228
|210
|7
|5
|324
|248
|N. Iowa
|4
|4
|202
|162
|6
|6
|299
|216
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|120
|264
|5
|6
|175
|330
|North Dakota
|3
|5
|172
|161
|5
|6
|269
|223
|Illinois St.
|2
|6
|122
|187
|4
|7
|202
|246
|Youngstown St.
|2
|6
|189
|271
|3
|7
|247
|354
|W. Illinois
|2
|6
|184
|292
|2
|9
|268
|427
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|7
|2
|198
|177
|11
|2
|345
|253
|Fresno St.
|6
|2
|231
|165
|9
|3
|403
|243
|Nevada
|5
|3
|297
|200
|8
|4
|440
|293
|Hawaii
|3
|5
|199
|229
|6
|7
|374
|408
|San Jose St.
|3
|5
|148
|220
|5
|7
|240
|318
|UNLV
|2
|6
|186
|250
|2
|10
|249
|394
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|7
|2
|303
|235
|10
|3
|432
|329
|Air Force
|6
|2
|269
|184
|9
|3
|372
|229
|Boise St.
|5
|3
|219
|141
|7
|5
|350
|228
|Wyoming
|2
|6
|140
|177
|6
|6
|278
|270
|Colorado St.
|2
|6
|204
|243
|3
|9
|284
|339
|New Mexico
|1
|7
|72
|245
|3
|9
|146
|341
___
New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, N.M.: Fresno St. vs. UTEP, 2:15 p.m.
LA Bowl at Inglewood, Calif.: Oregon St. vs. Utah St., 7:30 p.m.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Boise, Idaho: Wyoming vs. Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Frisco Bowl at Frisco, Texas: San Diego St. vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii Bowl at Honolulu: Hawaii vs. Memphis, 8 p.m.
Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|6
|1
|163
|84
|8
|4
|235
|167
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|208
|151
|7
|3
|295
|229
|Bryant
|5
|2
|225
|123
|7
|4
|330
|249
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|3
|184
|106
|5
|6
|252
|210
|CCSU
|4
|3
|181
|164
|4
|7
|232
|339
|Merrimack
|2
|5
|143
|217
|5
|6
|306
|302
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|5
|122
|249
|2
|8
|139
|405
|Wagner
|0
|7
|93
|225
|0
|11
|141
|424
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|6
|1
|228
|141
|10
|3
|390
|325
|Murray St.
|5
|3
|185
|209
|6
|5
|237
|278
|Austin Peay
|4
|3
|225
|130
|6
|5
|358
|274
|Tennessee St.
|4
|3
|140
|180
|5
|6
|217
|296
|SE Missouri
|4
|4
|234
|183
|4
|7
|297
|341
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|5
|105
|187
|3
|8
|202
|350
|E. Illinois
|1
|6
|105
|192
|1
|10
|160
|312
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|7
|3
|294
|272
|10
|3
|408
|331
|Washington St.
|6
|3
|255
|220
|7
|5
|341
|291
|Oregon St.
|5
|4
|285
|254
|7
|5
|393
|311
|California
|4
|5
|194
|181
|5
|7
|285
|267
|Washington
|3
|6
|189
|225
|4
|8
|258
|272
|Stanford
|2
|7
|183
|297
|3
|9
|245
|389
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|9
|1
|373
|192
|10
|3
|461
|268
|Arizona St.
|6
|3
|261
|200
|8
|4
|356
|251
|UCLA
|6
|3
|319
|244
|8
|4
|438
|321
|Colorado
|3
|6
|183
|273
|4
|8
|225
|320
|Southern Cal
|3
|6
|267
|308
|4
|8
|344
|381
|Arizona
|1
|8
|157
|294
|1
|11
|206
|377
___
LA Bowl at Inglewood, Calif.: Oregon St. vs. Utah St., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|6
|0
|253
|76
|10
|3
|419
|240
|Colgate
|5
|1
|166
|120
|5
|6
|206
|287
|Fordham
|4
|2
|239
|207
|6
|5
|370
|351
|Lehigh
|3
|3
|121
|121
|3
|8
|127
|285
|Lafayette
|2
|4
|125
|137
|3
|8
|182
|259
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|116
|185
|2
|8
|190
|306
|Bucknell
|0
|6
|64
|238
|1
|10
|104
|417
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|7
|1
|327
|203
|8
|3
|400
|322
|San Diego
|7
|1
|249
|144
|7
|4
|283
|277
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|6
|2
|235
|125
|7
|3
|250
|178
|Morehead St.
|6
|2
|253
|212
|7
|4
|360
|348
|Dayton
|5
|3
|291
|236
|6
|4
|311
|301
|Marist
|5
|3
|197
|158
|5
|5
|228
|229
|Valparaiso
|4
|4
|270
|226
|4
|7
|298
|346
|Stetson
|2
|6
|160
|239
|4
|7
|263
|332
|Butler
|1
|7
|129
|280
|3
|8
|262
|377
|Drake
|1
|7
|75
|143
|2
|9
|127
|229
|Presbyterian
|0
|8
|252
|472
|2
|9
|404
|590
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|1
|345
|107
|12
|1
|512
|124
|Kentucky
|5
|3
|219
|195
|9
|3
|400
|265
|Tennessee
|4
|4
|278
|269
|7
|5
|466
|330
|Missouri
|3
|5
|181
|288
|6
|6
|356
|416
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|167
|230
|6
|6
|256
|291
|Florida
|2
|6
|211
|212
|6
|6
|382
|319
|Vanderbilt
|0
|8
|109
|317
|2
|10
|189
|430
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|8
|1
|339
|219
|12
|1
|553
|263
|Mississippi
|6
|2
|246
|224
|10
|2
|431
|300
|Arkansas
|4
|4
|210
|237
|8
|4
|378
|288
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|215
|171
|8
|4
|352
|191
|Mississippi St.
|4
|4
|228
|218
|7
|5
|371
|303
|Auburn
|3
|5
|179
|204
|6
|6
|355
|266
|LSU
|3
|5
|188
|224
|6
|6
|325
|304
___
Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas: Army vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.
Gasparilla Bowl at St. Petersburg, Fla.: Florida vs. UCF, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|7
|1
|284
|214
|11
|2
|425
|295
|Mercer
|6
|2
|234
|179
|7
|3
|317
|227
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|230
|130
|6
|5
|293
|188
|Furman
|4
|4
|205
|196
|6
|5
|267
|259
|VMI
|4
|4
|258
|260
|6
|5
|344
|365
|W. Carolina
|4
|4
|294
|295
|4
|7
|356
|454
|Samford
|3
|5
|286
|317
|4
|7
|417
|434
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|191
|275
|4
|7
|271
|378
|Wofford
|0
|8
|177
|293
|1
|10
|225
|380
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|7
|1
|313
|186
|10
|3
|513
|350
|SE Louisiana
|6
|2
|381
|269
|9
|4
|586
|425
|Nicholls
|5
|3
|295
|231
|6
|5
|367
|314
|McNeese St.
|3
|5
|196
|180
|4
|7
|270
|280
|Northwestern St.
|3
|5
|180
|283
|3
|8
|214
|375
|Houston Baptist
|0
|8
|134
|350
|0
|11
|191
|459
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|9
|0
|279
|117
|11
|1
|348
|162
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|238
|114
|9
|3
|333
|204
|Alabama A&M
|5
|3
|292
|275
|7
|3
|379
|351
|Alabama St.
|3
|5
|183
|226
|5
|6
|240
|310
|MVSU
|3
|5
|186
|227
|4
|7
|216
|336
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|193
|256
|2
|9
|270
|399
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|6
|3
|256
|196
|7
|5
|305
|315
|Alcorn St.
|5
|3
|238
|223
|6
|5
|286
|284
|Grambling St.
|3
|5
|173
|212
|4
|7
|189
|304
|Southern U.
|3
|5
|222
|229
|4
|7
|290
|339
|Texas Southern
|2
|6
|249
|283
|3
|8
|359
|397
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|7
|158
|309
|2
|9
|218
|415
___
Celebration Bowl at Atlanta: Jackson St. vs. SC State, Noon
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|7
|2
|314
|167
|10
|3
|445
|251
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|2
|303
|176
|10
|2
|485
|240
|Georgia St.
|6
|2
|244
|187
|7
|5
|315
|332
|Troy
|3
|5
|171
|257
|5
|7
|274
|313
|Georgia Southern
|2
|6
|180
|235
|3
|9
|243
|377
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|9
|0
|263
|148
|12
|1
|399
|238
|Texas State
|3
|5
|179
|249
|4
|8
|277
|396
|South Alabama
|2
|6
|204
|210
|5
|7
|299
|317
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|184
|295
|4
|8
|251
|402
|Arkansas St.
|1
|7
|176
|294
|2
|10
|303
|463
___
Cure Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Coastal Carolina vs. N. Illinois, 6 p.m.
Boca Raton Bowl at Boca Raton, Fla.: Appalachian St. vs. W. Kentucky, 11 a.m.
New Orleans Bowl at New Orleans: Marshall vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 9:15 p.m.
Camellia Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.: Ball St. vs. Georgia St., 2:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|0
|330
|143
|11
|0
|473
|215
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|2
|242
|143
|8
|4
|411
|232
|E. Kentucky
|5
|2
|214
|167
|7
|4
|304
|275
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|3
|158
|175
|5
|6
|242
|312
|Tarleton St.
|3
|4
|150
|158
|6
|5
|296
|240
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|4
|216
|207
|5
|6
|379
|316
|Abilene Christian
|3
|5
|206
|208
|5
|6
|311
|280
|Lamar
|0
|8
|106
|334
|2
|9
|170
|401
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|50
|137
|1
|10
|204
|436
___
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|8
|4
|403
|268
|New Mexico St.
|2
|10
|271
|485
|Liberty
|7
|5
|381
|260
|Umass
|1
|11
|196
|517
|Notre Dame
|11
|1
|423
|219
|BYU
|10
|2
|402
|291
|Uconn
|1
|11
|187
|462
___
Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.: BYU vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.
LendingTree Bowl at Mobile, Ala.: Liberty vs. E. Michigan, 5:45 p.m.
Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas: Army vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.
