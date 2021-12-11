FBC Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 9 0 357 151 13 0 510 209 Houston 8 1 330 211 11 2 485 273 UCF 5 3 203 198 8 4 386 302 East Carolina 5 3 247 196 7 5 356 315 Tulsa 5 3 212 207 6 6 313 329 SMU 4 4 289 249 8 4 461 341 Memphis 3 5 205 224 6 6 361 351 Navy 3 5 208 220 4 8 241 339 Temple 1 7 93 330 3 9 196 450 South Florida 1 7 193 277 2 10 278 416 Tulane 1 7 185 259 2 10 331 408

___

Monday’s Games

Myrtle Beach Bowl at Conway, S.C.: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl at St. Petersburg, Fla.: Florida vs. UCF, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl at Honolulu: Hawaii vs. Memphis, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: East Carolina vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 6 2 196 160 9 3 322 180 NC State 6 2 263 178 9 3 397 236 Wake Forest 7 3 383 312 10 3 536 394 Louisville 4 4 266 191 6 6 383 324 Florida St. 4 4 196 230 5 7 331 318 Boston College 2 6 131 201 6 6 296 266 Syracuse 2 6 177 245 5 7 299 316

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 8 1 349 208 11 2 559 300 Miami 5 3 285 236 7 5 409 341 Virginia 4 4 278 274 6 6 415 382 Virginia Tech 4 4 192 192 6 6 298 275 North Carolina 4 5 310 304 6 6 437 379 Georgia Tech 2 6 222 263 3 9 288 402 Duke 0 8 119 373 3 9 274 477

___

Monday’s Games

Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: East Carolina vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 8 2 289 198 11 2 422 249 Oklahoma St. 8 2 326 159 11 2 398 218 Oklahoma 7 2 322 252 10 2 461 303 Iowa St. 5 4 313 207 7 5 394 247 Kansas St. 4 5 223 206 7 5 316 253 West Virginia 4 5 205 241 6 6 322 292 Texas Tech 3 6 240 321 6 6 360 385 TCU 3 6 231 342 5 7 344 419 Texas 3 6 306 315 5 7 423 373 Kansas 1 8 177 391 2 10 249 506

___

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 8 0 280 122 9 3 364 229 Montana St. 7 1 208 109 10 2 347 152 Montana 7 2 293 156 10 3 385 212 E. Washington 6 3 393 250 10 3 572 362 UC Davis 5 3 184 166 8 4 340 273 Weber St. 5 3 262 135 6 5 344 215 N. Arizona 4 4 227 235 5 6 271 330 Portland St. 4 4 223 225 5 6 303 325 Idaho 3 5 197 249 4 7 279 347 N. Colorado 2 6 102 264 3 8 164 329 Cal Poly 1 7 117 303 2 9 169 431 Idaho St. 1 7 130 232 1 10 168 375 S. Utah 0 8 141 311 1 10 209 432

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 7 0 234 114 11 2 427 253 Monmouth (NJ) 6 1 270 153 7 4 354 302 Hampton 3 4 167 193 5 6 308 347 NC A&T 3 4 152 180 5 6 251 285 Charleston Southern 3 4 172 181 4 6 245 289 North Alabama 3 4 244 239 3 8 310 366 Robert Morris 3 5 179 276 4 6 201 337 Gardner-Webb 2 5 183 233 4 7 326 335 Campbell 2 5 166 198 3 8 282 321

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 9 1 349 175 12 1 490 209 Ohio St. 8 1 418 189 10 2 546 251 Michigan St. 7 2 255 246 10 2 383 308 Penn St. 4 5 205 151 7 5 315 201 Maryland 3 6 198 349 6 6 327 389 Rutgers 2 7 123 261 5 7 246 295 Indiana 0 9 94 316 2 10 207 399

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 7 3 230 211 10 3 311 249 Minnesota 6 3 242 179 8 4 313 219 Purdue 6 3 238 198 8 4 330 246 Wisconsin 6 3 243 135 8 4 310 197 Illinois 4 5 174 170 5 7 242 263 Nebraska 1 8 239 239 3 9 335 272 Northwestern 1 8 117 306 3 9 199 348

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 7 1 279 122 12 1 522 196 Villanova 7 1 230 122 10 3 391 217 Elon 5 3 209 196 6 5 265 287 Rhode Island 4 4 152 212 7 4 277 279 Maine 4 4 195 220 6 5 275 297 Richmond 4 4 185 182 6 5 264 220 William & Mary 4 4 194 190 6 5 245 243 Stony Brook 4 4 188 170 5 6 233 252 Delaware 3 5 160 192 5 6 217 257 Towson 3 5 156 232 4 7 215 315 New Hampshire 2 6 135 198 3 8 182 326 Albany (NY) 1 7 137 184 2 9 208 288

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 7 2 404 233 8 5 560 373 Marshall 5 3 247 183 7 5 408 273 Old Dominion 5 3 234 202 6 6 342 331 Middle Tennessee 4 4 236 206 6 6 357 310 Charlotte 3 5 234 326 5 7 326 408 FAU 3 5 201 223 5 7 305 309 FIU 0 8 131 358 1 11 244 476

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 8 1 346 232 12 1 492 307 UAB 6 2 275 161 8 4 353 274 North Texas 5 3 226 198 6 6 343 330 UTEP 4 4 201 199 7 5 302 297 Rice 3 5 186 260 4 8 258 434 Louisiana Tech 2 6 193 258 3 9 336 408 Southern Miss. 2 6 145 220 3 9 212 335

___

Friday’s Games

Bahamas Bowl at Nassau, United States: Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee, Noon

Saturday’s Games

Boca Raton Bowl at Boca Raton, Fla.: Appalachian St. vs. W. Kentucky, 11 a.m.

New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, N.M.: Fresno St. vs. UTEP, 2:15 p.m.

Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.: BYU vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans Bowl at New Orleans: Marshall vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 9:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Myrtle Beach Bowl at Conway, S.C.: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Frisco Bowl at Frisco, Texas: San Diego St. vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic at Frisco, Texas: Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 6 1 199 105 9 1 306 147 Princeton 6 1 208 146 9 1 334 174 Harvard 5 2 212 124 8 2 324 149 Columbia 4 3 157 167 7 3 251 225 Yale 4 3 233 206 5 5 299 247 Penn 1 6 127 185 3 7 191 215 Brown 1 6 211 333 2 8 295 424 Cornell 1 6 136 217 2 8 201 289

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kent St. 6 3 331 338 7 6 424 456 Miami (Ohio) 5 3 257 176 6 6 349 286 Ohio 3 5 216 223 3 9 271 364 Bowling Green 2 6 191 288 4 8 257 368 Buffalo 2 6 219 262 4 8 351 359 Akron 1 7 162 296 2 10 238 474

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 7 2 294 277 9 4 410 425 Cent. Michigan 6 2 275 204 8 4 396 314 Toledo 5 3 281 181 7 5 410 252 E. Michigan 4 4 229 236 7 5 372 334 W. Michigan 4 4 261 252 7 5 370 343 Ball St. 4 4 209 192 6 6 293 318

___

Friday’s Games

Bahamas Bowl at Nassau, United States: Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee, Noon

Cure Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Coastal Carolina vs. N. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

LendingTree Bowl at Mobile, Ala.: Liberty vs. E. Michigan, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Boise, Idaho: Wyoming vs. Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic at Frisco, Texas: Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.: Ball St. vs. Georgia St., 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 5 0 123 78 6 5 268 304 NC Central 4 1 169 135 6 5 268 287 Norfolk St. 2 3 159 148 6 5 365 338 Delaware St. 2 3 107 116 5 6 258 278 Howard 1 4 120 135 3 8 260 328 Morgan St. 1 4 71 137 2 9 154 347

___

Saturday’s Games

Celebration Bowl at Atlanta: Jackson St. vs. SC State, Noon

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 8 1 299 127 12 1 453 143 Missouri St. 6 2 266 201 8 4 411 314 S. Dakota St. 5 3 261 164 11 3 525 265 S. Illinois 6 4 277 281 8 5 402 336 South Dakota 5 4 228 210 7 5 324 248 N. Iowa 4 4 202 162 6 6 299 216 Indiana St. 3 5 120 264 5 6 175 330 North Dakota 3 5 172 161 5 6 269 223 Illinois St. 2 6 122 187 4 7 202 246 Youngstown St. 2 6 189 271 3 7 247 354 W. Illinois 2 6 184 292 2 9 268 427

___

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 7 2 198 177 11 2 345 253 Fresno St. 6 2 231 165 9 3 403 243 Nevada 5 3 297 200 8 4 440 293 Hawaii 3 5 199 229 6 7 374 408 San Jose St. 3 5 148 220 5 7 240 318 UNLV 2 6 186 250 2 10 249 394

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah St. 7 2 303 235 10 3 432 329 Air Force 6 2 269 184 9 3 372 229 Boise St. 5 3 219 141 7 5 350 228 Wyoming 2 6 140 177 6 6 278 270 Colorado St. 2 6 204 243 3 9 284 339 New Mexico 1 7 72 245 3 9 146 341

___

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, N.M.: Fresno St. vs. UTEP, 2:15 p.m.

LA Bowl at Inglewood, Calif.: Oregon St. vs. Utah St., 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Boise, Idaho: Wyoming vs. Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl at Frisco, Texas: San Diego St. vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl at Honolulu: Hawaii vs. Memphis, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 6 1 163 84 8 4 235 167 Duquesne 5 2 208 151 7 3 295 229 Bryant 5 2 225 123 7 4 330 249 St. Francis (Pa.) 4 3 184 106 5 6 252 210 CCSU 4 3 181 164 4 7 232 339 Merrimack 2 5 143 217 5 6 306 302 LIU Brooklyn 2 5 122 249 2 8 139 405 Wagner 0 7 93 225 0 11 141 424

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 6 1 228 141 10 3 390 325 Murray St. 5 3 185 209 6 5 237 278 Austin Peay 4 3 225 130 6 5 358 274 Tennessee St. 4 3 140 180 5 6 217 296 SE Missouri 4 4 234 183 4 7 297 341 Tennessee Tech 1 5 105 187 3 8 202 350 E. Illinois 1 6 105 192 1 10 160 312

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 7 3 294 272 10 3 408 331 Washington St. 6 3 255 220 7 5 341 291 Oregon St. 5 4 285 254 7 5 393 311 California 4 5 194 181 5 7 285 267 Washington 3 6 189 225 4 8 258 272 Stanford 2 7 183 297 3 9 245 389

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 9 1 373 192 10 3 461 268 Arizona St. 6 3 261 200 8 4 356 251 UCLA 6 3 319 244 8 4 438 321 Colorado 3 6 183 273 4 8 225 320 Southern Cal 3 6 267 308 4 8 344 381 Arizona 1 8 157 294 1 11 206 377

___

Saturday’s Games

LA Bowl at Inglewood, Calif.: Oregon St. vs. Utah St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 6 0 253 76 10 3 419 240 Colgate 5 1 166 120 5 6 206 287 Fordham 4 2 239 207 6 5 370 351 Lehigh 3 3 121 121 3 8 127 285 Lafayette 2 4 125 137 3 8 182 259 Georgetown 1 5 116 185 2 8 190 306 Bucknell 0 6 64 238 1 10 104 417

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 7 1 327 203 8 3 400 322 San Diego 7 1 249 144 7 4 283 277 St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 2 235 125 7 3 250 178 Morehead St. 6 2 253 212 7 4 360 348 Dayton 5 3 291 236 6 4 311 301 Marist 5 3 197 158 5 5 228 229 Valparaiso 4 4 270 226 4 7 298 346 Stetson 2 6 160 239 4 7 263 332 Butler 1 7 129 280 3 8 262 377 Drake 1 7 75 143 2 9 127 229 Presbyterian 0 8 252 472 2 9 404 590

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 8 1 345 107 12 1 512 124 Kentucky 5 3 219 195 9 3 400 265 Tennessee 4 4 278 269 7 5 466 330 Missouri 3 5 181 288 6 6 356 416 South Carolina 3 5 167 230 6 6 256 291 Florida 2 6 211 212 6 6 382 319 Vanderbilt 0 8 109 317 2 10 189 430

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 8 1 339 219 12 1 553 263 Mississippi 6 2 246 224 10 2 431 300 Arkansas 4 4 210 237 8 4 378 288 Texas A&M 4 4 215 171 8 4 352 191 Mississippi St. 4 4 228 218 7 5 371 303 Auburn 3 5 179 204 6 6 355 266 LSU 3 5 188 224 6 6 325 304

___

Wednesday’s Games

Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas: Army vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gasparilla Bowl at St. Petersburg, Fla.: Florida vs. UCF, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 7 1 284 214 11 2 425 295 Mercer 6 2 234 179 7 3 317 227 Chattanooga 5 3 230 130 6 5 293 188 Furman 4 4 205 196 6 5 267 259 VMI 4 4 258 260 6 5 344 365 W. Carolina 4 4 294 295 4 7 356 454 Samford 3 5 286 317 4 7 417 434 The Citadel 3 5 191 275 4 7 271 378 Wofford 0 8 177 293 1 10 225 380

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 7 1 313 186 10 3 513 350 SE Louisiana 6 2 381 269 9 4 586 425 Nicholls 5 3 295 231 6 5 367 314 McNeese St. 3 5 196 180 4 7 270 280 Northwestern St. 3 5 180 283 3 8 214 375 Houston Baptist 0 8 134 350 0 11 191 459

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 9 0 279 117 11 1 348 162 Florida A&M 7 1 238 114 9 3 333 204 Alabama A&M 5 3 292 275 7 3 379 351 Alabama St. 3 5 183 226 5 6 240 310 MVSU 3 5 186 227 4 7 216 336 Bethune-Cookman 2 6 193 256 2 9 270 399

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 6 3 256 196 7 5 305 315 Alcorn St. 5 3 238 223 6 5 286 284 Grambling St. 3 5 173 212 4 7 189 304 Southern U. 3 5 222 229 4 7 290 339 Texas Southern 2 6 249 283 3 8 359 397 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 7 158 309 2 9 218 415

___

Saturday’s Games

Celebration Bowl at Atlanta: Jackson St. vs. SC State, Noon

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 7 2 314 167 10 3 445 251 Coastal Carolina 6 2 303 176 10 2 485 240 Georgia St. 6 2 244 187 7 5 315 332 Troy 3 5 171 257 5 7 274 313 Georgia Southern 2 6 180 235 3 9 243 377

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 9 0 263 148 12 1 399 238 Texas State 3 5 179 249 4 8 277 396 South Alabama 2 6 204 210 5 7 299 317 Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 184 295 4 8 251 402 Arkansas St. 1 7 176 294 2 10 303 463

___

Friday’s Games

Cure Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Coastal Carolina vs. N. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boca Raton Bowl at Boca Raton, Fla.: Appalachian St. vs. W. Kentucky, 11 a.m.

New Orleans Bowl at New Orleans: Marshall vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.: Ball St. vs. Georgia St., 2:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 8 0 330 143 11 0 473 215 Stephen F. Austin 6 2 242 143 8 4 411 232 E. Kentucky 5 2 214 167 7 4 304 275 Jacksonville St. 3 3 158 175 5 6 242 312 Tarleton St. 3 4 150 158 6 5 296 240 Cent. Arkansas 3 4 216 207 5 6 379 316 Abilene Christian 3 5 206 208 5 6 311 280 Lamar 0 8 106 334 2 9 170 401 Dixie St. 0 3 50 137 1 10 204 436

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Army 8 4 403 268 New Mexico St. 2 10 271 485 Liberty 7 5 381 260 Umass 1 11 196 517 Notre Dame 11 1 423 219 BYU 10 2 402 291 Uconn 1 11 187 462

___

Saturday’s Games

Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.: BYU vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.

LendingTree Bowl at Mobile, Ala.: Liberty vs. E. Michigan, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas: Army vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.