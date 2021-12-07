On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fisher scores 21, leads Pepperdine over San Jose State 82-69

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 12:34 am
< a min read
      

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Keith Fisher III had a season-high 21 points as Pepperdine defeated San Jose State 82-69 on Monday night.

Fisher made 9 of 11 shots from the field and added seven rebounds for the Waves (3-8), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Maxwell Lewis had 15 points, while Jade’ Smith contributed 13 points and nine rebounds. Jan Zidek finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Trey Smith and Alvaro Cardenas Torre both scored 14 to pace the Spartans (4-4). Omari Moore pitched in with 13 points and nine rebounds.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights