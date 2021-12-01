FIU 77, Florida Gulf Coast 61

FLORIDA GULF COAST (6-3)
Rivers 1-2 0-0 2, Samuel 4-6 0-2 8, Catto 3-10 2-3 9, Dunn-Martin 2-6 3-5 7, Largie 8-13 1-1 18, Halvorsen 3-7 0-0 8, Richie 2-5 0-0 5, Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Rolon 0-3 0-0 0, Rosario 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 8-13 61.
FIU (7-1)
Brown 5-6 0-0 11, Pinkney 2-2 0-0 4, Banks 7-9 0-0 16, Brewer 9-19 2-3 24, Lovett 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 2-7 3-3 8, Krivokapic 1-2 2-2 4, Smart 1-3 5-8 7, Hawkins 0-4 0-0 0, Wilcox 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 12-16 77.
Halftime_FIU 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 5-25 (Halvorsen 2-5, Richie 1-3, Largie 1-5, Catto 1-7, Rivers 0-1, Dunn-Martin 0-2, Rolon 0-2), FIU 9-29 (Brewer 4-10, Banks 2-3, Brown 1-2, Jones 1-3, Lovett 1-5, Krivokapic 0-1, Smart 0-2, Hawkins 0-3). Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 29 (Samuel 11), FIU 30 (Banks 7). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 9 (Rivers, Samuel, Catto 2), FIU 15 (Brewer 7). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 13, FIU 10. A_446 (5,000).
