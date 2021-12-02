On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Fla St. looks for home win vs Syracuse

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 5:31 pm
1 min read
      

Syracuse (4-3, 0-0) vs. Florida State (5-2, 0-0)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State looks for its fourth straight win over Syracuse at Donald L. Tucker Center. The last victory for the Orange at Florida State was a 74-58 win on March 9, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider have collectively scored 58 percent of the team’s points this season, including 67 percent of all Orange scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BUDDY: B. Boeheim has connected on 30.2 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also converted 90.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Florida State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Seminoles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Orange. Florida State has 47 assists on 89 field goals (52.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Syracuse has assists on 43 of 89 field goals (48.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State is rated first among ACC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent. The Seminoles have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

