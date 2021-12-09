Fleury posts shutout for 500th win, Chicago beats Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves and earned his 500th career win as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 Thursday night.

With a shutout, Fleury joined Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy as the only NHL goaltenders to reach 500 career victories.

As the clock reached zero, Blackhawks teammates rushed over to Fleury in celebration.

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom scored for Chicago. Patrick Kane and Seth Jones picked up assists.

Jake Allen had 23 saves for Montreal.

LIGHTNING 5, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored early and set up Tampa Bay’s final three goals in a win over Toronto.

The short-handed Lightning were without four significant players and still managed to win their fifth straight game.

Ondrej Palat scored twice and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Taylor Raddysh added goals for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves.

Ondrej Kase had two goals, William Nylander also scored and Jack Campbell made 22 saves for the Maple Leafs, who lost for the third time in four games since losing forward Mitch Marner to a shoulder injury on Friday.

DUCKS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Rickard Rakell scored in the shootout and Anaheim rallied past Columbus for its second straight win.

Isac Lundestrom scored for Anaheim and John Gibson stopped 33 shots for his fourth straight win against Columbus.

Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots in the loss.

Columbus has lost six of seven.

BLUES 6, RED WINGS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nathan Walker scored his first career hat trick and fourth-string goaltender Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves, leading St. Louis over Detroit.

The Blues recalled Walker from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions Wednesday. The 27-year-old Walker, from Wales, had previously dressed in 25 NHL games, recording three goals and two assists.

Lindgren made his first start since March 7, 2020. He is fourth on the Blues’ depth chart. The 27-year-old saw his first NHL action in almost two calendar years on Tuesday and made three saves in 6:25 of relief duty.

Colton Parayko, Ivan Barbashev and Marco Scandella also scored for St. Louis.

Robby Fabbri had both Detroit goals.

