Florida 66, South Florida 55

SOUTH FLORIDA (4-4)

Hines 2-5 0-0 4, Matos 1-1 0-0 2, Chaplin 2-9 3-4 7, Greene 4-9 1-2 10, Murphy 8-17 0-0 16, Boggs 3-5 1-1 8, McCreary 4-10 0-0 8, Patrick 0-0 0-0 0, Moss 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 5-7 55.

FLORIDA (8-3)

Castleton 3-9 6-8 12, Duruji 4-8 1-2 11, Appleby 2-8 2-2 6, Jones 3-13 1-1 8, McKissic 2-6 0-0 6, Fleming 4-7 2-2 12, Felder 2-2 0-0 4, Jitoboh 2-3 0-0 4, Reeves 1-2 0-0 3, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 12-15 66.

Halftime_Florida 30-18. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 2-11 (Boggs 1-2, Greene 1-5, Murphy 0-1, Chaplin 0-3), Florida 8-26 (Fleming 2-3, Duruji 2-4, McKissic 2-4, Reeves 1-2, Jones 1-7, Kennedy 0-1, Appleby 0-5). Rebounds_South Florida 24 (Boggs, McCreary 5), Florida 38 (Castleton 11). Assists_South Florida 9 (Murphy 5), Florida 12 (Appleby, McKissic 5). Total Fouls_South Florida 14, Florida 9.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.