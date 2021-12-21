Florida 67, Murray St. 51

MURRAY ST. (8-3)

Burpo 3-8 4-6 11, McKay 2-7 0-0 4, Young 3-9 3-5 9, Mayes 0-2 0-0 0, Turley 4-9 4-4 14, Black 0-1 0-0 0, Conner 1-3 0-0 2, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, McGowan 0-0 1-2 1, Operto 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders-Woods 4-9 2-3 10, Settle 0-0 0-0 0, West 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-48 14-20 51

FLORIDA (10-3)

de Oliveira 2-3 1-1 5, Toonders 1-3 0-0 2, Briggs 5-15 0-0 12, Rickards 3-9 0-0 6, Smith 5-13 0-0 10, Merritt 3-9 0-0 6, Broughton 2-9 3-3 7, Farrell 0-4 0-0 0, Moore 2-5 2-4 6, Rimdal 4-5 0-0 11, Warren 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-76 6-8 67

Murray St. 14 9 14 14 — 51 Florida 18 10 21 18 — 67

3-Point Goals_Murray St. 3-16 (Burpo 1-1, McKay 0-3, Young 0-2, Mayes 0-2, Turley 2-5, Conner 0-1, Sanders-Woods 0-2), Florida 5-19 (Briggs 2-4, Rickards 0-2, Smith 0-1, Merritt 0-1, Broughton 0-2, Farrell 0-3, Moore 0-2, Rimdal 3-4). Assists_Murray St. 7 (Turley 4), Florida 14 (Smith 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Murray St. 39 (McKay 3-12), Florida 43 (Team 3-4). Total Fouls_Murray St. 9, Florida 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_921.

