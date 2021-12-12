Florida 69, Florida St. 55

FLORIDA ST. (6-3)
Myers 0-1 0-0 0, Baldwin 7-8 1-3 15, Jackson 1-5 1-2 4, Jones 5-10 2-4 12, Weber 1-4 0-0 2, Howard 0-3 1-2 1, Bejedi 3-12 1-1 8, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 1-6 1-1 3, Nicoletti 1-2 0-0 3, Puisis 0-0 0-0 0, Timpson 3-3 1-4 7, Valenzuela 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 8-17 55
FLORIDA (9-3)
de Oliveira 4-7 7-7 16, Toonders 1-1 0-0 2, Briggs 2-13 0-0 4, Rickards 1-7 0-0 2, Smith 4-13 3-5 11, Dut 1-2 0-0 2, Merritt 3-6 0-0 7, Broughton 5-8 0-0 11, Rimdal 2-6 3-3 8, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 2-5 2-5 6, Tatyana Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-69 15-20 69
|Florida St.
|11
|13
|11
|20
|—
|55
|Florida
|19
|19
|22
|9
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Florida St. 3-14 (Jackson 1-2, Weber 0-2, Howard 0-3, Bejedi 1-3, Gordon 0-2, Nicoletti 1-2), Florida 4-19 (de Oliveira 1-2, Briggs 0-3, Rickards 0-2, Smith 0-2, Merritt 1-2, Broughton 1-3, Rimdal 1-5). Assists_Florida St. 12 (Jones 3), Florida 13 (Briggs 4). Fouled Out_Florida St. Myers. Rebounds_Florida St. 44 (Team 3-6), Florida 43 (Rickards 4-8). Total Fouls_Florida St. 20, Florida 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,609.
