Florida 87, Stony Brook 62

STONY BROOK (7-4)

Policelli 1-2 0-0 2, Greene 2-7 0-3 5, Jenkins 6-9 0-0 14, A.Roberts 4-13 1-2 9, Stephenson-Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Rodriguez 6-10 0-0 14, Sayles 8-9 0-1 16, Habwe 1-3 0-0 2, Christie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 1-6 62.

FLORIDA (8-3)

Castleton 5-7 5-6 15, Duruji 3-5 1-2 7, Appleby 2-5 0-0 4, Fleming 6-8 4-4 20, McKissic 2-6 0-0 4, Reeves 3-8 1-1 8, Felder 4-6 0-0 10, Jitoboh 5-7 2-3 12, Kennedy 2-6 0-0 5, Lane 0-1 0-0 0, Gatkek 0-0 2-4 2, Klatsky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 15-20 87.

Halftime_Florida 48-27. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 5-19 (Jenkins 2-3, Rodriguez 2-5, Greene 1-4, Habwe 0-1, Stephenson-Moore 0-1, A.Roberts 0-5), Florida 8-23 (Fleming 4-5, Felder 2-3, Kennedy 1-3, Reeves 1-4, Duruji 0-1, Klatsky 0-1, Appleby 0-2, McKissic 0-4). Fouled Out_Stephenson-Moore. Rebounds_Stony Brook 19 (Sayles 5), Florida 39 (Castleton, Jitoboh 7). Assists_Stony Brook 8 (Rodriguez 3), Florida 20 (Appleby 7). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 17, Florida 13. A_8,063 (10,133).

