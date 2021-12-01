Trending:
Florida A&M 76, Fort Valley State 63

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 11:01 pm
FORT VALLEY STATE (0-1)

Coleman 1-2 0-0 2, Doucet 4-10 3-5 13, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-1 5, Reynolds 1-2 0-0 2, Jo.Williams 2-3 1-1 5, J.Puaauli-Pelham 0-2 0-0 0, Scott 4-8 0-0 9, Cottle 4-9 1-1 13, Kelly 2-4 0-0 4, Pendergrass 2-3 4-4 10, Holston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 9-12 63.

FLORIDA A&M (2-4)

Jones 3-6 1-2 7, Moragne 4-10 1-1 9, Randolph 10-16 1-3 23, Reaves 1-7 0-0 2, Speer 3-6 2-2 9, Littles 3-5 0-0 7, Barrs 1-2 0-0 2, Mathews 1-2 0-0 2, Stamps 1-1 0-0 2, Ja.Williams 4-5 0-0 8, Stevens 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Murray 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-66 5-8 76.

Halftime_Florida A&M 39-24. 3-Point Goals_Fort Valley State 10-25 (Cottle 4-8, Pendergrass 2-2, Doucet 2-5, Mitchell 1-2, Scott 1-4, Coleman 0-1, J.Puaauli-Pelham 0-1, Young 0-2), Florida A&M 5-20 (Randolph 2-4, Littles 1-2, Speer 1-3, Stevens 1-3, Jones 0-1, Mathews 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Reaves 0-4). Rebounds_Fort Valley State 26 (Reynolds, Jo.Williams 5), Florida A&M 25 (Moragne 8). Assists_Fort Valley State 12 (Doucet, J.Puaauli-Pelham 4), Florida A&M 16 (Moragne 4). Total Fouls_Fort Valley State 10, Florida A&M 16. A_2,087 (9,639).

