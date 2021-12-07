Florida Gulf Coast 69, Florida A&M 55

FLORIDA GULF COAST (7-3)
Anderson 3-6 1-4 8, Samuel 2-2 0-1 4, Catto 3-7 0-0 8, Dunn-Martin 7-14 4-6 23, Largie 4-10 1-1 9, Halvorsen 4-7 2-2 14, Richie 0-5 0-0 0, Weir 0-0 1-2 1, Rosario 0-0 2-2 2, Rolon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 11-18 69.
FLORIDA A&M (2-4)
Jones 3-10 0-0 6, Moragne 6-11 1-1 13, Randolph 3-18 4-4 10, Reaves 4-13 2-2 10, Speer 5-14 1-2 12, Stamps 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Littles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-68 8-9 55.
Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 12-32 (Dunn-Martin 5-11, Halvorsen 4-7, Catto 2-4, Anderson 1-2, Largie 0-3, Richie 0-5), Florida A&M 1-12 (Speer 1-6, Randolph 0-1, Reaves 0-5). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 37 (Dunn-Martin 7), Florida A&M 29 (Moragne 9). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 14 (Dunn-Martin 6), Florida A&M 9 (Randolph 4). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 12, Florida A&M 13. A_2,313 (9,639).
