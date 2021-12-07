Trending:
Florida Gulf Coast beats Florida A&M 69-55

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 11:07 pm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 23 points as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Florida A&M 69-55 on Tuesday night.

Dunn-Martin also had seven turnovers but only six assists.

Matt Halvorsen had 14 points for Florida Gulf Coast (8-3). Cyrus Largie added six rebounds. Kevin Samuel had four blocks.

After Florida Gulf Coast outscored Florida A&M 42-28 in the first half, both teams scored 27 in the second as the visitors clinched the victory. The Eagles’ 27 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Bryce Moragne had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Rattlers (2-5). Jalen Speer added 12 points. Kamron Reaves had 10 points.

MJ Randolph, whose 19 points per game entering the contest led the Rattlers, shot only 17 percent in the game (3 of 18).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

