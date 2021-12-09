Florida State hires Michael Alford as next athletic director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has hired Michael Alford as vice president and athletic director to succeed David Coburn, who is retiring.

Alford will begin his new duties on Jan. 3. He had served as president and CEO of Seminole Boosters since last year and has extensive experience in collegiate and pro sports with fundraising, hiring and managing in athletics. Alford takes over a 20-sport program with a $106 million budget.

FSU President Richard McCullough stated in a release that Alford’s passion for Seminole athletics makes him “an outstanding choice” to run the department. McCullough added that since arriving at FSU, Alford “has made a tremendous impact and has garnered the overwhelming support of the Florida State community.”

Alford said he has enjoyed building relationships at Florida State and McCullough, adding, “I look forward to working closely with him to enhance the overall mission of the university.”

Alford previously has worked as associate vice president and AD at Central Michigan and as an associate AD at Oklahoma. He also has worked with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN and several other schools.

