Fordham 69, La Salle 61

FORDHAM (7-5)

Ohams 7-14 1-2 15, Charlton 1-7 1-2 3, Daye 3-7 1-3 8, Quisenberry 5-9 6-6 19, Rose 3-6 0-0 7, Navarro 5-8 2-2 17, Cunningham 0-5 0-0 0, Tsimbila 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 11-15 69.

LA SALLE (5-6)

Doucoure 4-5 4-6 12, Moore 12-17 1-2 26, Brickus 1-6 2-2 4, Clark 2-8 1-2 5, Gill 0-2 0-0 0, Brantley 2-11 1-2 6, Nickelberry 1-5 0-0 3, McFarlane 2-6 0-2 5, Shepherd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 9-16 61.

Halftime_La Salle 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Fordham 10-25 (Navarro 5-8, Quisenberry 3-4, Daye 1-2, Rose 1-4, Charlton 0-3, Cunningham 0-4), La Salle 4-20 (McFarlane 1-2, Brantley 1-3, Moore 1-3, Nickelberry 1-4, Gill 0-1, Brickus 0-3, Clark 0-4). Rebounds_Fordham 30 (Ohams 11), La Salle 40 (Doucoure, Moore, Clark 8). Assists_Fordham 15 (Charlton 8), La Salle 11 (Brickus, Brantley 4). Total Fouls_Fordham 15, La Salle 17.

