Fordham 73, LIU 57

LIU (1-6)
Flowers 3-10 0-1 8, Kante 7-8 2-3 16, Penn 5-13 2-4 13, Rivera 1-5 0-0 3, Wood 3-7 0-0 6, Davis 1-4 1-2 3, Washington 0-3 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 1-1 0-0 3, Burns 1-1 2-2 5. Totals 22-52 7-12 57.
FORDHAM (7-4)
Ohams 9-12 2-4 20, Tsimbila 1-5 0-0 2, Daye 4-7 7-10 17, Harrison 0-3 0-0 0, Quisenberry 5-14 2-2 14, Charlton 4-8 0-0 10, Rose 4-7 0-0 10, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Kelly 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 11-16 73.
Halftime_Fordham 39-33. 3-Point Goals_LIU 6-24 (Flowers 2-9, Burns 1-1, Crawford 1-1, Penn 1-4, Rivera 1-4, Davis 0-1, Kante 0-1, Washington 0-1, Wood 0-2), Fordham 8-27 (Daye 2-3, Rose 2-4, Charlton 2-5, Quisenberry 2-6, Harrison 0-1, Ohams 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Kelly 0-5). Rebounds_LIU 31 (Kante, Penn 7), Fordham 33 (Ohams 11). Assists_LIU 16 (Flowers 4), Fordham 14 (Daye 5). Total Fouls_LIU 15, Fordham 11.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments