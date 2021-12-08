Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies after arrest in Alabama

REFORM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities are investigating after former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. died following a high-speed chase that resulted in his arrest and then a fight involving officers in the jail where he was being held.

The 31-year-old former New Orleans Saints player died Monday at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama, Senior Alabama Trooper Reginal King told The Tuscaloosa News.

Court records obtained by media outlets say that while being handcuffed, Foster fought against a Pickens County deputy and a correctional officer, injuring the deputy’s nose and hand.

Foster had a court appearance Monday afternoon before Pickens County District Judge Samuel Junkin. Foster was “not mentally stable and a danger to himself and others,” the judge wrote in his order denying bond for Foster.

But what happened between Monday afternoon and his death later that day was a mystery. Few other details have been released.

Foster had been arrested Sunday afternoon in the small town of Reform, Alabama, on charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by “attempt to elude,” WWL-TV reported, citing jail records. Those charges were replaced later that afternoon by three counts of simple assault and one count of third-degree robbery, the jail records show.

Foster is a Chicago native who played two years for the New Orleans Saints, the Tuscaloosa newspaper reported.

