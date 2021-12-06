On Air: The Search for Accountability
Formula One Points Leaders

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 2:00 pm
Through Dec. 5

1. Max Verstappen, 369.5.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 369.5.

3. Valtteri Bottas, 218.

4. Sergio Perez, 190.

5. Charles Leclerc, 158.

6. Lando Norris, 154.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 149.5.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, 115.

9. Pierre Gasly, 100.

10. Fernando Alonso, 77.

11. Esteban Ocon, 72.

12. Sebastian Vettel, 43.

13. Lance Stroll, 34.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, 20.

15. George Russell, 16.

16. Kimi Raikkonen, 10.

17. Nicholas Latifi, 7.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 3.

19. Mick Schumacher, 0.

20. Robert Kubica, 0.

21. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

