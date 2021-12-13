On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Formula One Points Leaders

The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Dec. 12

1. Max Verstappen, 395.5.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 387.5.

3. Valtteri Bottas, 226.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

4. Sergio Perez, 190.

5. Carlos Sainz Jr, 164.5.

6. Lando Norris, 160.

7. Charles Leclerc, 159.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, 115.

9. Pierre Gasly, 110.

10. Fernando Alonso, 81.

11. Esteban Ocon, 74.

        Read more: Sports News

12. Sebastian Vettel, 43.

13. Lance Stroll, 34.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, 32.

15. George Russell, 16.

16. Kimi Raikkonen, 10.

17. Nicholas Latifi, 7.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 3.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

19. Mick Schumacher, 0.

20. Robert Kubica, 0.

21. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hyakuri ATR 2021: Cowboys Touchdown