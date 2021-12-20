Formula One Points Leaders

On Air: The Search for Accountability
Through Dec. 19

1. Max Verstappen, 395.5.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 387.5.

3. Valtteri Bottas, 226.

4. Sergio Perez, 190.

5. Carlos Sainz Jr, 164.5.

6. Lando Norris, 160.

7. Charles Leclerc, 159.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, 115.

9. Pierre Gasly, 110.

10. Fernando Alonso, 81.

11. Esteban Ocon, 74.

12. Sebastian Vettel, 43.

13. Lance Stroll, 34.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, 32.

15. George Russell, 16.

16. Kimi Raikkonen, 10.

17. Nicholas Latifi, 7.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 3.

19. Mick Schumacher, 0.

20. Robert Kubica, 0.

21. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

