Formula One Schedule-Winners

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 2:00 pm
March 28 — Bahrain Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

April 18 — Imola Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

May 2 — Portuguese Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

May 9 — Spanish Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

May 23 — Monaco Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

June 6 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Sergio Perez)

June 20 — French Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

June 27 — Styrian Grand Prix 2021 (Max Verstappen)

July 4 — Austrian Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

July 18 — British Grand Prix 2021 (Lewis Hamilton)

Aug. 1 — Hungarian Grand Prix (Esteban Ocon)

Aug. 29 — Belgian Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

Sept. 5 — Dutch Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

Sept. 12 — Gran Premio DItalia 2021 (Daniel Ricciardo)

Sept. 26 — Russian Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

Oct. 10 — Turkish Grand Prix 2021 (Valtteri Bottas)

Oct. 24 — US Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

Nov. 7 — Mexican Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

Nov. 14 — Grande Premio do Brasil 2021 (Lewis Hamilton)

Nov. 21 — Qatar Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

Dec. 5 — Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

Dec. 12 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

