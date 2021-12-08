Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Forrest carries FAU over Palm Beach Atlantic 84-63

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 9:07 pm
< a min read
      

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest had 21 points as Florida Atlantic romped past Palm Beach Atlantic 84-63 on Wednesday night.

Bryan Greenlee had 15 points for Florida Atlantic (6-4). Everett Winchester added 11 points and Giancarlo Rosado had 10 points.

Marcus Montalvo had 14 points for the Sailfish. Jalen Cooper added 12 points and Nate Ward had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary