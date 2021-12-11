Fort Wayne 78, SE Missouri 65

SE MISSOURI (5-5)
Patterson 2-3 1-2 5, Harris 4-12 2-2 11, Nicholas 3-6 0-0 6, Reed 5-10 3-5 14, P.Russell 5-9 6-7 17, Branson 3-6 0-0 8, Akenten 0-6 0-0 0, Johnson 2-2 0-2 4, C.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 12-18 65.
FORT WAYNE (5-5)
Kpedi 2-2 4-6 8, Planutis 3-5 0-0 8, Chong Qui 1-6 0-0 3, Godfrey 6-11 2-3 16, Pipkins 10-14 2-3 24, Billups 2-5 2-2 8, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Benford 0-0 0-0 0, DeJurnett 2-2 3-3 7, Peterson 1-2 2-2 4, Ogom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 15-19 78.
Halftime_Fort Wayne 36-30. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 5-20 (Branson 2-4, Reed 1-3, P.Russell 1-3, Harris 1-5, Nicholas 0-1, Akenten 0-4), Fort Wayne 9-21 (Billups 2-4, Pipkins 2-4, Planutis 2-4, Godfrey 2-5, Chong Qui 1-2, Peterson 0-1, Walker 0-1). Rebounds_SE Missouri 24 (Harris 6), Fort Wayne 25 (Kpedi 5). Assists_SE Missouri 10 (Harris 3), Fort Wayne 13 (Godfrey 4). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 20, Fort Wayne 19. A_1,073 (13,000).
