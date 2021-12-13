Franklin, UIC host DePaul

DePaul (8-1) vs. Illinois-Chicago (3-6)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Javon Freeman-Liberty and DePaul will face Damaria Franklin and Illinois-Chicago. Freeman-Liberty has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games. Franklin is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

STELLAR SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Franklin, Kevin Johnson, Zion Griffin, Jalen Warren and Michael Diggins have collectively accounted for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 81 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: K. Johnson has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Flames have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Blue Demons. Illinois-Chicago has an assist on 49 of 75 field goals (65.3 percent) over its previous three contests while DePaul has assists on 34 of 84 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul is rated second among Big East teams with an average of 82.7 points per game.

