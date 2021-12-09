Fred Biletnikoff Award Winners

Winners of the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the outstanding collegiate receiver, presented by the College Football Writers Association of America:
2021_Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh
2020_DeVonta Smith, Alabama
2019_Ja’Marr Chase, LSU
2018_Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
2017_James Washington, Oklahoma State
2016_Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma
2015_Corey Coleman, Baylor
2014_Amari Cooper, Alabama
2013_Brandin Cooks, Oregon State
2012_Marqise Lee, Southern Cal
2011_Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State
2010_Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State
2009_Golden Tate, Notre Dame
2008_Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech
2007_Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech
2006_Calvin Johnson, Georgia Tech
2005_Mike Hass, Oregon State
2004_Braylon Edwards, Michigan
2003_Larry Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh
2002_Charles Rogers, Michigan State
2001_Josh Reed, LSU
2000_Antonio Bryant, Pittsburgh
1999_Troy Walters, Stanford
1998_Troy Edwards, Louisiana Tech
1997_Randy Moss, Marshall
1996_Marcus Harris, Wyoming
1995_Terry Glenn, Ohio State
1994_Bobby Engram, Penn State
