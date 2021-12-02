Freeman-Liberty, DePaul host Loyola-Chicago

Loyola of Chicago (6-2) vs. DePaul (6-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Lucas Williamson and Loyola of Chicago will go up against Javon Freeman-Liberty and DePaul. Williamson is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games. Freeman-Liberty has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.2 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Loyola of Chicago has benefited heavily from its seniors. Williamson, Ryan Schwieger, Aher Uguak and Braden Norris have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Ramblers points over the team’s last five games.LIKEABLE LUCAS: Williamson has connected on 38.1 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: DePaul has scored 88.5 points per game and allowed 69.8 over its six-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Ramblers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Blue Demons. DePaul has an assist on 38 of 99 field goals (38.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Loyola of Chicago has assists on 43 of 73 field goals (58.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul is ranked fifth in Division I with an average of 88.5 points per game.

