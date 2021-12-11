Fresno St. 63, UC Irvine 55

UC IRVINE (5-1)
Butler 4-6 4-7 14, Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Welp 2-10 4-4 8, Hohn 4-12 0-0 10, Lee 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 3-9 8-8 16, Tshimanga 2-2 0-0 4, Ujadughele 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 1-2 1, Redfield 0-0 0-0 0, Leuchten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 19-23 55.
FRESNO ST. (7-2)
Robinson 2-5 3-5 7, Campbell 3-9 1-1 7, Hill 2-5 0-0 5, Holland 1-6 0-0 3, Colimerio 1-4 2-2 4, J.Baker 5-10 6-6 18, Stroud 2-7 7-7 11, Ballard 2-5 0-0 6, Meah 1-1 0-0 2, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 19-21 63.
Halftime_Fresno St. 26-21. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 6-17 (Butler 2-2, Hohn 2-5, Davis 2-6, Welp 0-1, Lee 0-3), Fresno St. 6-23 (Ballard 2-5, J.Baker 2-6, Hill 1-3, Holland 1-5, Campbell 0-1, Colimerio 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Stroud 0-1). Rebounds_UC Irvine 34 (Johnson 8), Fresno St. 26 (Robinson 8). Assists_UC Irvine 10 (Hohn, Davis 3), Fresno St. 10 (Hill, Stroud 3). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 20, Fresno St. 20.
