Fresno State, Boise State start conference play

Fresno State (10-3, 0-0) vs. Boise State (9-4, 0-0)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts Fresno State as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Fresno State finished with nine wins and 11 losses, while Boise State won 14 games and lost six.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Boise State’s Abu Kigab has averaged 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while Marcus Shaver Jr. has put up 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Orlando Robinson has averaged 18.5 points and 8.1 rebounds while Isaiah Hill has put up 8.3 points.OUTSTANDING ORLANDO: Robinson has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Broncos are 5-0 when they record seven or more steals and 4-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 7-0 when converting on at least 72 percent of its free throws and 3-3 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Boise State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 58.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Boise State defense has allowed only 58.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Broncos 17th among Division I teams. The Fresno State offense has averaged 66.5 points through 13 games (ranked 225th, nationally).

