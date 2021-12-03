Friday’s Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 9:35 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 31, Appomattox 9

Blacksburg 43, Auburn 31

Central – Wise 74, Thomas Walker 34

Charlottesville 50, Heritage-Lynchburg 10

Eastside 73, Virginia High 57

Glen Allen 63, J.R. Tucker 10

Greenbrier East, W.Va. 73, Mountain Mission 63

J.I. Burton 43, Richlands 39

Jefferson Forest 48, Western Albemarle 41

Kellam 48, Green Run 40

Kempsville 76, Tallwood 52

Lord Botetourt 47, Cave Spring 33

Madison County 67, Goochland 26

Marion 52, John Battle 38

Massaponax 79, Courtland 43

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Albemarle 45

Pocahontas County, W.Va. 54, Bath County 25

Skyline 46, John Handley 37

Tazewell 68, Chilhowie 43

Twin Springs 49, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 28

Twin Valley 51, Lebanon 29

Walsingham Academy 68, Hampton Christian 19

William Byrd 44, Glenvar 40

Wilson Memorial 56, Strasburg 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

