Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 10:04 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge 53, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Elm Creek 44, Southern Valley 22

Hastings 39, Crete 36

Hyannis 47, Creek Valley 30

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Cornerstone Christian 15

Waverly 47, Grand Island Northwest 34

Western Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Scottsbluff 67, Chadron 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

