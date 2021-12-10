Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 59, Wilde Lake 51
Brunswick 51, St. Maria Goretti 50
Catonsville 63, Owings Mills 16
Crofton 30, Severna Park 28
Digital Harbor 36, Lake Clifton 23
Forest Park 59, Dunbar 5
Franklin 44, Dulaney 38
Glen Burnie 81, Meade 73
Harford Tech 51, Perry Hall 29
Howard 68, Hammond 11
Mt. Hebron 49, Oakland Mills 27
Northwood 33, Albert Einstein 31
Pikesville 72, Western STES 50
River Hill 48, Reservoir 34
Seneca Valley 50, Blake 48
South River 68, Annapolis 21
Walt Whitman 42, Bethesda 35
Wootton 54, Walter Johnson 38
York Tipoff Tournament=
Pocomoke 53, Washington 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
