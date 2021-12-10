Friday’s Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 8:51 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 59, Wilde Lake 51

Brunswick 51, St. Maria Goretti 50

Catonsville 63, Owings Mills 16

Crofton 30, Severna Park 28

Digital Harbor 36, Lake Clifton 23

Forest Park 59, Dunbar 5

Franklin 44, Dulaney 38

Glen Burnie 81, Meade 73

Harford Tech 51, Perry Hall 29

Howard 68, Hammond 11

Mt. Hebron 49, Oakland Mills 27

Northwood 33, Albert Einstein 31

Pikesville 72, Western STES 50

River Hill 48, Reservoir 34

Seneca Valley 50, Blake 48

South River 68, Annapolis 21

Walt Whitman 42, Bethesda 35

Wootton 54, Walter Johnson 38

York Tipoff Tournament=

Pocomoke 53, Washington 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

